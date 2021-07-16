Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2021 tomorrow: Direct link, websites, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gujarat Board HSC 12th Science result will be announced on July 17 at 8 am

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of HSC, class 12 Science stream exam on July 17. According to the board, the HSC science result will be announced at 8 am, and will be available at the official website- gseb.org.

Nearly, 1.40 lakh students were enrolled for the class 12 science stream exam this year. The class 12 science stream exam which was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

GSEB HSC 12th result 2021: Websites to check

The class 12 science stream students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org. The HSC science result will be available online by 8 am.

GSEB HSC 12th science result 2021: How to check

Once the result is out, candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out for further reference.

The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam. For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

