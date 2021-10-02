GATE 2022 online registration window with late fees open: Direct link, how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The window to register online for the GATE 2022 with a late fee is open. Candidates can apply from gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: The window to register online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 with an option of late fee is open. Applicants can still apply online for the aptitude test till October 7. Candidates can visit the official website of GATE -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to apply for the engineering test.

The GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. This engineering entrance exam is being conducted to give admission to candidates for MTech courses.

GATE 2022: Fee structure

Male (General, OBC and Others)-- Regular fees-- Rs. 1,500, with late fees-- Rs. 2,000

SC/ ST/ PwD-- Regular fees Rs-- 750, with late fees-- Rs. 1,250

Women (All Category)-- Regular fees-- Rs. 750, with late fees-- Rs. 1,250

International Students (For Indian centres)--Regular fees-- Rs 1,500, with late fees-- Rs. 2,000

GATE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of GATE--gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the GATE application link and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2021 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2021 application fee Preview and submit the GATE registration form 2021.

GATE 2022: Exam details

This year's GATE exam will consist of two new subject papers -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering). Now, the total number of papers in the GATE exam is 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE 2022 have also been expanded to include those having BDS and MPharm degrees.

