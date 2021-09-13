Follow us on Image Source : PTI A look at career avenues for students in Forensic Science

We have grown up in a generation where crime shows are very much appreciated. The work of the forensic experts captivated us. Many people are drawn towards human anatomy and study of forensic science. The study of forensic science also known as criminalistics is used everywhere around the world to enforce criminal laws and regulations to protect public health and to resolve civil disputes. India has 28 states and 7 Central Forensic Science Laboratories, 29 Fingerprint Bureaus, several Regional Forensic Science Laboratories and District Mobile Forensic units.

India also has an advanced Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) which facilitates DNA Profiling. The country also has private sectors at several places providing opportunities in the field of forensic science. Even with so many opportunities in the field of criminalistics in India, there are only 0.33 forensic scientists per 0.1 million population whereas the foreign countries have 20 to 50 scientists per 0.1 million population. The need for forensic scientists is immense everywhere in the country and in the world. India has over 80 colleges and universities dedicated to forensic science and there are endless opportunities in this field for the ones who find themselves to be forensic enthusiasts. Here are some of the career scopes for the students in this field.

Crime Scene Investigator (CSI)

Students wanting to have a career in this field should at least have a bachelor's degree, mostly a master's degree is preferable. One should have a degree in the field of science and criminal justice. The role of a Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) is to conduct analysis, help in investigating crime scenes, work with body parts and many more. A CSI should be active on holidays, weekends and should be able to work on long shifts.

Forensic Ballistics Expert

A ballistic expert is basically a firearm examiner who is trained in criminal justice. The duty of a ballistic expert is to collect and analyse evidence on live ammunition, bullet fragments, firearms and other tools associated with it. Another work of a ballistic expert is finding out the point of origin of fire rounds, examining if a gun was fired recently, identifying the type of bullet and more. Students wanting to pursue a career in this field should hold a bachelor degree in forensic science and should have knowledge in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Apart from this, having a background in human anatomy and biology is a compulsory necessity.

Forensic DNA Analyst

A DNA analyst plays a vital role in the field of Forensic Science. The work of the DNA analyst is to examine the samples of victims, suspects, and various people as it helps in identifying whether the given person was present at the crime scene or not; DNA results are more accurate than fingerprint testing. A career in this field should be taken by students who are passionate and determined. Students should have at least a 4-Year Degree course having educational qualification in one of the streams. The fields that one can gain qualification in order to become a DNA Analyst is biology, Criminalistics, Biochemistry, Genetics, Chemistry and others.

Lie Detector Examiner

Students wanting to pursue a career as a polygraph examiner should have a degree in psychology, law enforcement or criminal justice. The work of a lie detector examiner includes conducting lie detector examinations, working with investigators, testifying in court and many more. Students interested in criminology can pursue a career in this field.

Digital Forensic Expert

To become a digital forensics expert, students should have a bachelor's degree in one of these courses like computer engineering, applied mathematics, cybersecurity information technology, and many others. To have a superior position in this field a master's degree is required. Due to an increase in cases in cybercrimes, there is a great demand for digital forensics experts. The work of digital forensics includes analyzing information in investigations and solving crimes related to computers. Their profile also includes tracing sources of computer attacks, recovering lost or stolen data and other works.

Note: As the career scope of criminalistics is vast, the students can get employed in Hospitals, Academic Institutions, Forensic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical MNC’s, Detective Offices, Nursing Homes and so many other Government and Private agencies. Both Government and Private sectors offer a lot of opportunities because of the increasing number of criminals and crime rate in the country and in the world. There is also endless scope for students who wish to have their own forensic practice & forensic service office.

(The article is authored by Dr. Rana Singh, Vice Chancellor of Sanskriti University. The opinions expressed in the article may not necessarily reflect the views of India TV )

