Final year exams at Nagpur University postponed

The final year online exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff in 13 universities in the state, RTMNU Director of Board of Examination (BoE) Prafulla Sabale said.

September 30, 2020
The final year online exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff in 13

universities in the state, RTMNU Director of Board of Examination (BoE) Prafulla Sabale said. The exams were supposed to begin on October 1 and some
78,000 students were scheduled to appear for it, he told PTI.

He said RTNMU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari and VCs of other universities participated in a meet on the issue chaired by minister Uday Samant.

Non-teaching staff has been on strike since September 24. 

