DSSSB Admit Card 2019 released @ dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check exam dates and direct link here

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online exams for various recruitment on its official website. Candidates who have applied for post codes no – 1/17 (LDC), 2/17 [Grade-IV (DASS)], 5/18 [Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology)], and 48/13 (Assistant Director in Community Service) can download their admit card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card for DSSSB online exam:

Log on to the official website of DSSSB

Click on the link available for admit card: 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE OMR BASED EXAM TO BE HELD ON 08/09/2019 FOR THE POSTCODES 31/15, 42/15, 51/15, 112/14, 194/14, 144/14 ' OR 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM FOR POSTCODES 20/18 AND 63/13'

Enter application number and date of birth (date, month, year format)

View and download DSSSB 2019 admit card

Take a print out for further need.

Download DSSSB Tier 1 Admit Card 2019

DSSSB Exam 2019 for the post of Assistant Electronical Fitter, Section Officer, Instructor Drying, Craft Instructor Health Sentry Inspector, Craft Instructor, Surveillance worker, Manager and Legal Assistant is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2019.

