AP  Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 announced. Check results and direct link to rank list

AP Grama Sachivalayam has declared the Andhra Pradesh Gram/Ward Sachivalayam result on Friday at the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 examination an check their results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below to check the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Rank list for easy access to the result.

As many as 21,69,814 candidates have applied for the 1.2 lakh vacancies in AP Grama Sachivalyam. The AP Grama Sachivalyam examination was conducted from September 1 to 8. Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi announced the declaration of result through his tweet, "VS/GS examinations in AP - Results declared on the website."

According to the official website, "The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40% (60 Marks) for OCs, 35% (52.5 Marks) for BCs and 30% (45 Marks) for SCs, STs and PHs or as per rules."

Who are the toppers of AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Results?

G. Anithamma stood as the topper of AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Category 1 exam by scoring 112.25 out of 150 marks while Ganjavarapu Lovaraju secured the second rank by scoring 111.5 marks. Venkatarami Reddy Dodda stood third with score 111.25.

On the other hand, Sampathirao Dileepu got the first rank in AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Category 2 exam by securing 120.5 out of 150 while Medida Durgarao bagged the second rank with score 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh stood third by scoring 116 marks.

What after AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Results?

The candidates who have been qualified will need to upload their documents and certificates. The process will start on September 21. The call letters will be distributed on September 21 and 22. Documents provided by the candidates will be verified from September 23 to 25. And later the board will issue appointment orders on September 27. The training program will be held on October 1 and 2. The selected candidates will be asked to join on October 2.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Recruitment post details

Through AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 recruitment examination, the selected candidates will be hired for various posts like Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.