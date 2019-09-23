AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Call letter released. Get direct link to download

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Call letter released

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Andhra Pradesh government has released the AP Grama Sachivalayam call letters for those candidates who had qualified the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 or AP Ward Sachivalayam 2019 examination. Candidates who had cleared the examinations of Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam can download their call letters from the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

It is to be noted that the Grama Sachivalayam call letters have been released district wise and candidates of all Andhra Pradesh district, except Srikakulam, can download their call letters. Only village sericulture assistants from Srikakulam are available to download.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 | Steps to download the call letter:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification link.

Step 3: Click on the respective links according to the departments/ branch.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given slot and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same.

In order to download the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Call letter 2019, candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Candidates should also know that the AP Grama or Ward Sachivalayam certificate verification process has begun today. They will be required to take call letters and original documents to the allotted centres for further process of recruitment.