Delhi govt schools will have freedom to choose from CBSE, ICSE or State boards: Manish Sisodia

Delhi school education board will be operational from 2021, said education minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday adding that unlike other states, it wouldn't be a boundation for the government schools to affiliate to it but rather have the freedom to choose from CBSE, ICSE or State board.

"What happens in other state boards is that the private schools are free to make their choice whether they want to opt for CBSE, ICSE or state board, while government schools follow the state board. We will have no imposition. It will be optional for both government and private schools. We want to make the board so enriching and useful, that there is a demand for it," Sisodia said.

The Delhi government had last month constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the education board and curriculum reforms.

The AAP dispensation had announced the plan to set up a separate board of education for the national capital in its annual budget in March. Sisodia, said his government is studying the recently announced new education policy in detail.

"We are studying the policy in detail. We have already been working on some of the reforms proposed in it. There are a few anomalies but there are a few good things too. I have told the two committees that our board will be in sync with the NEP because as a nation we are together but the focus will not be on evaluating students once a year and encouraging rote learning in process," Delhi education minister said.

