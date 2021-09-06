Deendayal Upadhyaya research chair in 15 UP varsities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP government has set up Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Chair in 15 state universities to increase research facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made some qualitative changes in the education system in order to achieve the twin purpose of augmenting the research facilities and inculcating the elements of cultural heritage into young minds.

Several initiatives have been taken to increase research facilities in the universities and these include setting up of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Chair in 15 state universities. The Centre of Excellence has also been completed for the promotion of cultural heritage, traditions, and folk art of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesman, the state government has carried forward research in consonance with the modern and contemporary aspects, dimensions, processes of education. This helped students to be in sync with the current trends and also to determine the direction of future plans.

The Bhaurao Deoras research chair, Atal Good Governance Chair, and Mahatma Gandhi International Employment Chair have also been established in Lucknow University. Similarly, Chauri-Chaura Study Centre was set up in Deendayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur.

Language centres have been established in the districts to promote Indian languages. The government also announced a start-up policy to promote innovations.

The state government also met the requirement of teachers and made a large number of recruitments during the last four and a half years. During this period, 1,25,987 primary teachers, 14,436 secondary, 4,988 higher education and 365 teachers in the technical education department have been recruited.

READ| JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key: Release date and time

ALSO READ| NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court rejects plea for rescheduling exam

Latest Education News