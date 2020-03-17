ITBP Recruitment 2020: Constable, Tradesmen exam postponed amid coronavirus scare

Image Source : PTI (FILE) ITBP Recruitment 2020: Constable, Tradesmen exam postpones amid coronavirus scare

Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) has postponed the written examination for Constable/ Tradesmen recruitment. The ITBP exam which was scheduled to be held on March 22, 2020 . ITBP Constable/ Tradesmen recruitment 2020 Exam was scheduled to be held in centres across 11 cities.

The exam was supposed to be taken by about 50,000 candidates on March 22 at 11 cities in the country.

"The written exam to recruit constable (tradesmen) scheduled for March 22 is being postponed in view of the measures being taken for COVID-19. Fresh dates will be announced in due course," Indo-Tibetan Border Police force spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

The candidates are being informed through SMS on their registered mobile phones and the message of postponing the exam is also being published in leading dailies, he said.

Helpline numbers-- 011-24369482; 011-24369483-- will be available to the candidates on working days between 9:30 am to 6 pm for any assistance.

(With PTI inputs)