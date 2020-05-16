Gujarat Board Class 12 science result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Image Source : PTI/FILE Gujarat Board Class 12 science result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

GSEB Gujarat Board science result: The results of class 12 science examination of the Gujarat State Education Board will be declared on May 17 at 8 am, the state government said on Saturday. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat Board science result: How to check

Once the result is out, candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

