CBSE says compartment exams for class 10, 12 being planned in September, dates to be announced later

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that compartment exams for class 10 and class 12 are being planned in September, as reported by PTI. The board also informed that the dates of the supplementary examinations will be announced later. Making a statement on optional exams CBSE said that they are being held to improve the performance of students in class 12 board examinations.

Students who want to improve their scores can apply online for the improvement test and appear for the exams till August 22, 2020, up to 5 pm. The official circular released by CBSE states, "The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations." However, the schools will be informed about the date of downloading the admit cards later on.

The decision comes a day after the National General Secretary of the All India Students Association, on behalf of over 800 students from across the country, had approached the Supreme Court through a letter petition urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct compartment exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A panel of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other judges heard the petition filed by the association. The letter states, "Decision taken by CBSE to conduct the compartment exam is itself flawed and is in complete disregard to MHA guidelines dated 29.07.2020. It is pertinent to note that the MHA guidelines itself provide that the schools will be closed till August 31. Therefore, the decision taken by CBSE is arbitrary and without any basis."

