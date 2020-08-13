CBSE compartment exam 2020 for class 12, 10—How to apply online, eligibility, fee details for regular students

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE issues circular mentioning guidelines for class 12, class 10 compartment exam 2020.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday in a statement informed that it is planning to conduct Class 10, Class 12 compartment exam in the month of September. The board said that it will announce the dates for these exams later. The board also released the circular having guidelines for regular candidates of class 10, class 12 for online submission of forms for compartment exams to be held in September 2020.

CBSE guidelines for regular candidates for Class 12, 10 compartment exams

Eligibility criteria for appearing in class 12 compartment exam

Regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as COMPARTMENT are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed in Compartment.

Regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board with 6 Subjects and placed in compartment in two subjects shall appear in any one of the two subjects.

Candidates who have appeared in 6 subjects in February/March 2020 and declared PASS but could not clear one subject can appear in that subject in September 2020 Examination under Improvement of Performance category.

Candidates who have been punished under Category 1 of UFM wherein their current examination of the subject has been cancelled and they have been allowed to appear in Compartment examination.

Eligibility criteria for appearing in Class 10 compartment exam 2020

Regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as COMPARTMENT are eligible to apply in one or two subjects in which placed in the compartment.

Regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as ‘PASS’ after replacement of a compulsory subject by skill subject (taken as 6th optional) will be eligible to appear in the failed subject under improvement of performance category.

Candidates who have been punished under Category 1 of UFM wherein their current examination of the subject has been cancelled and they have been allowed to appear in Compartment examination.

Procedure for submitting online submission of list of candidates by schools

Generate list of candidates placed in Compartment from school login.

Select Roll No. and Subject of candidate who wants to appear in Compartment.

Finalise the selection and note down “Application ID” generated.

Make payment Online

Enter roll no. of candidates desirous of appearing for the optional examination. Details will be auto generated.

Generate Final list for keeping in record in the school.

Fee Payment

Fees for all activities is accepted only through following digital payments modes by CBSE:

In India- Debit Card / Credit Card / NEFT/ RTGS

Foreign- Debit Card / Credit Card / SWIFT

Fee and schedule for list of candidates for Class 12, 10 for compartment exam 2020

Image Source : CBSE HQ TWITTER Fee and schedule for list of candidates for Class 12, 10 for compartment exam 2020.

Following information may be noted for needful compliance by the schools/candidates

Schools shall have to submit LOC for Compartment Examination in respect of regular students, both for Class XII and Class X through e-Pariksha link- http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/reg2020.html w.e.f 13.08.2020. Only those candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for the examinations proposed to be conducted in September 2020.

Following category of candidates shall be approaching their school from which they have appeared:

Candidates of Classes 10, 12 who have appeared for the examinations in February/March 2020 as regular candidates and whose result has been declared as 'Compartment'.

Candidates of Class 12 who had applied for Improvement of Performance as regular candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020 and their result has been declared as 'NC' in the subject concerned.

Candidates of Class 12 who have appeared as regular candidate in 6 subjects in February/March 2020 and declared PASS but could not clear one subject can appear under Improvement of Performance category.

category. Candidates of Class 12 & 10 who have been punished under Category 1 of UFM wherein their current examination of the subject has been cancelled and they have been allowed to appear in Compartment examination.

CBSE circular said schools will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit cards later on. In case of any discrepancy in the Admit card, schools should contact concerned Regional Office of the Board.

In case of any difficulty/queries regarding online submission, IT Unit of concerned Regional Offices can be contacted as per enclosed list.

Consolidated mark sheet will not be issued to candidates whose result are already Pass and are now appearing for Improvement of Performance/Additional subject examination.

It would be the responsibility of the schools to submit the LOC and fee within the stipulated schedule. No request for extension of date on any issue including online payment related will be considered.

