CBSE Classes 10, 12: Check guidelines issued for Practical Exams

CBSE Classes 10, 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for classes 10 and 12 practical examinations on its official website -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE affiliated schools will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments from March 1 to June 11.

CBSE has said that as the majority of the states have reopened their schools, it has helped students to prepare for practical and theory exams. Theory exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students will begin on May 4.

According to CBSE notification, schools will have to sanitize their labs after conducting practical exams for each batch. The students must wear face masks, gloves to maintain social distancing during examinations.

In order to practice social distancing, a batch of 25 students could be divided into two subgroups for practical exams.

CBSE guidelines for classes 10, 12 practical exams -- Official Notification

