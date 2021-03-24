Image Source : CBSE Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches CBSE assessment framework for Science, Maths, English classes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched the Central Board of Secondary Education's assessment framework for Science, Maths, and English classes.

The CBSE said it has suggested a competency-based assessment framework to strengthen India's existing school education system for secondary level (classes 6-10) and improve the overall learning outcomes of students across India, mainly covering three subjects: English (reading), Science, and Maths. The framework is a part of the CBSE Competency-Based Education Project that aims to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as directed in the NEP 2020 over the next 2-3 years.

At the launch, Pokhriyal said the core objective of the NEP is to guide the transition to an education system that enables our youth to have a better future. "Schools have a very important role to play in shaping our youth and I am happy that through this launch, the vision of the NEP will be translated into action. My heartiest congratulations to the CBSE and British Council teams for working towards this,” he said.

The framework is the basis for a larger project exercise, currently underway where 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers and 360 master trainer mentors are being trained in using this framework to create Model Question Bank and collection of ideal lesson plans, the CBSE said.

"In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024," it said.

Further, the CBSE said that the suggested assessment framework has been put in place to drive improvement in quality of teaching and implementation of changes recommended in the National Education Policy 2020.

The framework has been designed and developed by British Council along with AlphaPlus as the UK knowledge partner, after extensive research and analysis of the current learning and assessment model in Indian schools.

For this initiative, the British Council is currently working with select UK partners:

Cambridge are developing and delivering teachers’ Continuing Professional Development (CPD) module on competency-based approach to pedagogy, and lesson plan bank.

UK NARIC has worked with the CBSE team to review and identify the scope of competency-based approaches to be integrated in the assessment system.

Alphaplus has created the competency-based learning assessment framework and are delivering capacity building workshops for 40 assessment designers, 180 master test item writers.

This project will directly support 15 education leaders, 2,000 school principals; 15 senior govt leaders; 180 test item writers; 360 master trainers which will further impact 25,000 CBSE schools that include 2,000 JNV’s and KV’s, 132,000 teachers and 20 million learners by 2024.

