CBSE extends 2021 exams LOC submission deadline for classes 10, 12. Details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of LOC (List of Candidates) for classes 10 and 12 for 2021 exams from October 15, 2020 to October 31, 2020.

"#cbseforstudents #cbse #cbseexams looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,the last date for submission of LOC for classes X&XII for 2021 exams without late fee has been extended from 15.10.20 to 31.10.20 and with late fee from 1.11.20 to 7.11.20." CBSE tweeted.

