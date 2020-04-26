Cambly to provide free IELTS classes during COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : FILE Cambly provides free IELTS classes during COVID-19 lockdown

On-demand access app for English tutors, Cambly will be hosting free live sessions of its capstone IELTS classes during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in India due to coronavirus. These online classes will help Cambly’s user base remain engaged and encouraged during these uncertain times, and provide them with an outlet through which they can continue to hone their language skills. This will give people an opportunity to upskill themselves and take their minds off the current situation.

Commenting on the announcement, Senthil Thangavelu, Country Head for Cambly, India, said, “Cambly has always been dedicated to the development and improvement of its students’ English skills. With the global spread of the coronavirus shutting down businesses and driving them to operate remotely, the ability to communicate in English clearly and concisely has never been more vital. Through this initiative, we hope to give our community, both in India and across the world, the chance to improve their language skills. and emerge stronger from these uncertain times.”

Customised for its Indian users, Cambly will offer a unique IELTS track consisting of a multi-part video series. Each 30-minute class will be taught by a Cambly Tutor, and cover a key aspect of the standard IELTS curriculum. Individuals can opt for these classes over the course of multiple weeks, with a frequency of one and two sessions a week. In the weeks to come, these classes will be complemented by additional sessions aimed at working professionals. All of these classes will be uploaded to Cambly India’s Youtube channel.

In addition to this, Cambly will be launching a separate stream of free live classes for its global audience. Streamed through its global Youtube channel, Cambly will offer one class a week on a variety of subjects, tailored to the needs and interests of students. Led by a Cambly Tutor, each class will run for 30 minutes.

Founded in 2012 by former Google Software Engineers Kevin Law and Sameer Shariff, Cambly was conceptualised as a unique English-learning app. Cambly connects English learners with native English speakers via a live video chat.

Cambly offers one-on-one lessons that can take place 24x7, which allows students to improve their English speaking skills while also giving them the experience they need to ace standard language tests such as IELTS and TOEFL.

