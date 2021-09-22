BlockChain technology to document board exam results: CBSE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BlockChain Technology seeks to ensure that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper-proof manner

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre is setting up a Block Chain Technology to document board exam results. BlockChain Technology seeks to ensure that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper-proof manner.

To begin with, the CBSE statement said, the board has made available the digitally signed certificates of class 10 and 12 for years 2019-2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months. "Upon issuance of new certificates by CBSE, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link," CBSE statement mentioned.

At present result data of class 10 and 12 examinees of eighteen (18) years i.e., 2004 to 2021 is available online to download. CBSE had earlier developed its own digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ in 2016.

The academic blockchain document can further be used for admission for higher studies and companies for job offers. "The banks and financial institutions can also use this system for sanctioning of educational loans and merit-based scholarship based on the qualifications of the applicants. One can verify the authenticity of the certificates even after several years of issuance. It will provide the trail of all the insertions or changes made on a particular certificate. It results in Transparent, Tamper Proof, and Paperless usage of certificates. It also substantially cuts down the time for verification and reduces paperwork," CBSE statement added.

For details, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

