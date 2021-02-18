Now, students can learn to build an app without coding with Appy Pie

Image Source : APPYPIE The course covers everything one needs, to turn any app idea into reality in just a few minutes using Appy Pie’s no-code app development platform.

Appy Pie, the leading cloud-based no-code app building platform has introduced a comprehensive no-code app development course for students. The course is designed to provide a nurturing environment to children wherein they can learn how to build an app without coding and let their ideas come to life. The course covers everything one needs, to turn any app idea into reality in just a few minutes using Appy Pie’s no-code app development platform.

The course module is perfect for K-12 kids who have no knowledge of coding but possess an entrepreneurial bent. The enrolled students start with an introduction to app development, creating a demo mobile app equipped with basic as well as premium features. They further get to learn to publish their apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The programme includes live learning sessions with expert tutors. Apart from app development, the enrolled students would also be taught about Design and Customization, following which they can learn how to change the layout, icon, splash screen and background of an app.

The curriculum comprises of a total of 17 sessions, divided into four different categories – Introduction to Appy Pie, Basic Features, Premium Features (Part 1) and Premium Features (Part 2) + App publishing. The enrolled candidates will also be provided a one-year subscription to Appy Pie AppMakr.

Referring to the initiative, Appy Pie founder Mr Abhinav Girdhar said, “It is a great course for k-12 kids with no knowledge of coding but a strong entrepreneurial bent. The course is designed to expand the scope of a child’s abilities. The module results in value addition to a child’s innovative abilities. And all you need is a laptop or mobile device and a stable internet connection to pursue the course.”

The fee for the complete course module is $399.

