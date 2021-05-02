Image Source : PTI AP Intermediate Exams 2021: Andhra Pradesh Class 12 board exam postponed

AP Intermediate Exams 2021: The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the year-end examinations for Intermediate (Class 12) students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court."

"In the view of Andhra Pradesh High Court's observation, we have decided to postponed the Class 12 board exams which were to begin from May 5," State Education Minister A Suresh said.

"There is no centralised rule in place to conduct the board exams. Some states have conducted them while some haven't. We have made adequate arrangements for conducting the board exams in a safe manner keeping the safety of students and teachers on priority," the minister added.

The Minister, however, remained silent on the exams for Class X students.

"The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 9), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents," Suresh said.

He said a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returned to normal.

"We will inform this to the High Court tomorrow," the Minister added.

The AP High Court is currently hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes X and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.

AP Inter exams 2021 are scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to 23. Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7 to 16.

