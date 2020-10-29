Andhra govt allows schools, colleges to reopen; announces dates

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI Andhra govt allows schools, colleges to reopen

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced to open schools and colleges in the state with all precautionary measures amid the Covid pandemic. Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to start from November 2 whereas students of standard 6 to 8 will be able to attend classes from November 23. Besides, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has instructed schools and colleges to take half-day classes which should be held on alternate days only.

A statement released by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office states, "Schools and Colleges will be opened in the state from 2nd November. Classes for 9, 10, 11, and 12 will commence from 2nd Nov. Classes for 6, 7, and 8 will start from 23rd November. Classes will be held for half-day only and on alternate days only."

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney confirmed that the state government is going ahead with reopening educational institutions.

"Schools would be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements. Precautionary measures would be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19," Sawhney said.

"Classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start functioning from December 14 on alternate days and on a half-a-day basis. The same schedule would apply to all government schools and colleges," she added.

Earlier, the Reddy-government had instructed schools, colleges, and other educational institutes to reopen from October 5, which was later postponed citing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The schools, colleges reopening date was later shifted to November 2.

All schools, colleges, and other educational institutes had been closed for almost 8 months in Andhra Pradesh, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

