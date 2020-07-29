Image Source : SCREENGRAB AILET 2020: NLU Delhi postpones All India Law Entrance Test. Check details

AILET 2020 Postponed: The National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) has announced the postponement of the AILET 2020 entrance exam. The All India Law Entrance Test or AILET, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, has been shifted in view of the 'multiple requests received from the candidates', NLU Delhi's announcement states.

"The new date of the entrance test will be notified shortly. At least 10 days’ prior notice will be given for the new date of the conduct of AILET 2020," the notification said.

In a notification, the National Law University, Delhi said, “It is informed to all the aspirants of AILET 2020 that due to COVID-19 situation there will be changes in the schedule of all activities. The revised schedule for all the activities will be notified shortly."

While stating that the new test date would be announced shortly, the Circular notifies the adoption of a new mode for the conduct of this year's AILET.

NLU Delhi, in conjunction with the National Testing Agency (NTA), has decided to conduct of AILET 2020 as a 'Centre-Based Remote Proctored Test'. Centres for the examination will be notified shortly. The candidates will be provided with a choice of opting the test centre as per their convenience. The details of the new mode of conducting the test will be issued separately, the circular states.

Further, the last date for submission of online application forms has also been extended upto August 10, 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the University website for the latest information related to AILET 2020.

