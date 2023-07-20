UP NEET UG 2023 counselling for MBBS/BDS likely to begin THIS week!

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP NEET UG 2023 counselling for MBBS/BDS soon

UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DTE) is all set to announce the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates. The first stage of the counselling procedure for the Uttar Pradesh State Quota is reportedly set to begin on July 25. However, there is no official confirmation on the commencement of the counselling process. Once it is announced, the candidates will be able to check UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates from the official website of upneet.gov.in.

The seat allocation to the medical colleges will be based on the candidate's performance in NEET 2023. The selection process will have three rounds including a mop up round, with the seats remaining unfilled after the first round of counselling process will be forward to the second round.

UP NEET UG 2023: Check list of government medical colleges

King George Medical University, Lucknow

MLN Medical College, Prayagraj

SN Medical Collge, Agra

GSVM Medical College, Prayagraj

MLB Medical College, Jhansi

BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur

LLRM Medical College, Meerut

UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Etawah

Government Medical Collge, Ambedkar Nagar

Government Medical College, Banda

DR RMLIMS, Lucknow

Government Medical College, Saharanpur

Government Medical College, Jalun

Government Medical College, Azamgarh

Government Medical College, Kannauj

UP NEET UG 2023: How to download?