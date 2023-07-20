UP NEET UG 2023 counselling for MBBS/BDS likely to begin THIS week!

UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DTE) is all set to announce the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates. The first stage of the counselling procedure for the Uttar Pradesh State Quota is reportedly set to begin on July 25. However, there is no official confirmation on the commencement of the counselling process. Once it is announced, the candidates will be able to check UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates from the official website of upneet.gov.in.
The seat allocation to the medical colleges will be based on the candidate's performance in NEET 2023. The selection process will have three rounds including a mop up round, with the seats remaining unfilled after the first round of counselling process will be forward to the second round.
UP NEET UG 2023: Check list of government medical colleges
- King George Medical University, Lucknow
- MLN Medical College, Prayagraj
- SN Medical Collge, Agra
- GSVM Medical College, Prayagraj
- MLB Medical College, Jhansi
- BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
- LLRM Medical College, Meerut
- UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Etawah
- Government Medical Collge, Ambedkar Nagar
- Government Medical College, Banda
- DR RMLIMS, Lucknow
- Government Medical College, Saharanpur
- Government Medical College, Jalun
- Government Medical College, Azamgarh
- Government Medical College, Kannauj
UP NEET UG 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP NEET UG 2023 registration (MBBS/BDS)
- Enter your details such as course, roll number, application number, captcha code and other details on the login
- Pay required application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the UP NEET UG 2023 registration form for future reference