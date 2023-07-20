HP NEET UG counselling 2023 registration begins, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration started

HP NEET UG counselling 2023, HP NEET UG counselling 2023 registration link, HP NEET UG counselling 2023 registration form: Atal Medical and Research University has started the online registration process for HP NEET UG counselling 2023 on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Government's Department of Medical Education (DME). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at amruhp.ac.in latest by July 25, 2023.

While submitting the online applications, the candidates belonging to the general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000/- and unreserved category candidates are required to pay Rs. 1000/-. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the final submission of the application form. Generation of confirmation copy confirms the correctness and final submission of the application form, the notice reads. Candidates should note that if a confirmation copy has not been generated this means that the application has not been submitted successfully which will lead to rejection, according to the official notice.

Candidates submitting applications for HP NEET UG counselling 2023 are required to submit their applications between July 20 and 25 till 12 PM. The candidates will be able to check the list of the provisional combined and categorywise merit list on July 27. The final category-wise merit list will be released on July 28. After that, the candidates will be able to fill up their choices/preferences of courses/colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through the first online round counselling process from July 29 to July 31. The provisional seat allocation list will be released on August 3.

Candidates should note that there will be rounds of the counselling process. 1st round merit list to be out on August 5, 2nd round merit list on August 18 and 3rd merit list on September 8. Candidates can follow the easy steps while submitting the online registrations.