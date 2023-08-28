UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow at upneet.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result tomorrow, August 29

UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is closing the registration window today, August 28 for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate Medical Courses for round two counselling procedure. All those who qualified the NEET PG 2023 exam can participate in the second round procedure for UP NEET PG 2nd round counselling 2023 at the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Those who were not eligible to appear in the first round counselling procedure are also eligible register for the second round. The registration window will be available by August 29, 11 am with late fee. No application will be entertained after the due time.

According to the official schedule, the board will release the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 on August 29. After which, the procedure for UP NEET Choice filling and locking can be availed between September 1, 11 AM to September 4, 11 AM. The second round allotment list will be published on September 5 or 6.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment: How to register?

Visit the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in Click on the 'Registration for state merit' link under PG counselling A candidate's registration window for counselling will appear on the screen Now, register yourself and proceed with the application form submission Upload documents, pay application and click on submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UP NEET PG second round counselling: List of documents

While submitting the application and appearing for documentation in the designated college, the candidates will require the following documents.