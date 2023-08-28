Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result to be out today, Check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment today, August 28.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling, Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the round one seat allotment result today, August 28.The candidates who participated in the Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment will be able to download their result from the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the latest update, the result is expected to be declared after 8 PM.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment will be available in the PDF format containing the details such as rank, allocated college and course, and reporting date and time to the college. The candidates will be able to download the results followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: More than 65,000 students secure seats for UG courses, 5,100 remain vacant

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment: How to download?

Visit the official website of Karanataka Examinations Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on ‘Counselling’ or ‘NEET PG Counselling’ section on the homepage. Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment' A PDF will appear on the screen Check college and course Download Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment and save it for future reference

Candidates who have been assigned seats are required to report to the allotted college on the scheduled date and time. Also, the candidates have been advised to carry their original documents while reporting to the designated college. The reporting to allocated colleges will take place from August 29 to 31, according to the schedule.

ALSO READ | ICSI CS result 2023: Registration of marks verification begins at icsi.edu, Check how to apply, fee and more

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling: What are the documents required?

Candidates will have to carry the following documents while reporting to the allocated college.

— NEET PG 2023 admit card

— NEET PG 2023 mark sheet

— Qualifying degree certificate

— Caste certificate (if applicable),

— Transfer certificate (for in-state candidates)

— Migration certificate (for out-of-state candidates)