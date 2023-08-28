NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC releases second round seat allotment result OUT at mcc.nic.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 available at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results of NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 Seat Allotment today, August 28. Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG counselling 2023 second round process can download the results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

In order to download National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate Medical Courses, NEET PG 2023 Round 2 seat allotment list, the candidates are required to login with their credentials on the login page available on the official web portal.

According to the official schedule, candidates who receive provisional seat allotment in the second round must secure their admission by reporting to the designated college or institute between August 29 and September 5. This will ensure their confirmation of their admission status. Candidates alloted seats in the round two will have a single day widow on August 29 to complete the documentation. The candidates will have to submit their certificates/documents on the official website.

All those who have secured their seat in the round 2 have the option to choose their willingness to stay in the counselling process and upgrade to round 3. The process for round 3 counselling process will commence on September 8 and close on September 13.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment: How to download?