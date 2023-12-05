UGC NET 2023 Admit Card out for December 6, 7 and 8 exam, download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : NTA UGC NET 2023 Admit Card released for next three days

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters, for the next three days from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET 2023 December session is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 14 in 292 cities. Candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held between December 6 to 8 can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET December 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your application number, date of birth and other details

Cross-check the details mentioned on the admit card

Download and print a copy of the UGC NET 2023 Admit Card for future reference

Exam Dates

The UGC NET 2023 December exam will start with English and History papers on December 6 in Shift 1 and 2 respectively. On December 7, the commerce exam will be conducted in Shift 1 while Shift 2 will have the computer science and application exam. The Public Administration and Philosophy exams will follow these will be conducted in shift 2 on December 8. The exam for Political Science will conducted on December 11 in shift 1, while the exam for Hindi will be conducted in shift 2. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more latest information. The admit cards for the remaining dates will be published in due course of time. Candidates can download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card directly by clicking on the pasted link given below.

Direct link to download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card