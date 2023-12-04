UGC NET December 2023 admit card to be released today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2023 admit card today

UGC NET December 2023 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 December will be able to download their call letters from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the media reports, the call letters will be released by 8 pm, today, December 5, 2023. The exam will be conducted on December 6, 7, and 8 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download their call letters using their application numbers, date of birth etc.

How to download UGC NET December 2023 admit card?

Candidates can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification page that reads, 'UGC NET December 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

UGC NET December 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download UGC NET December 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Exam Date

UGC NET December 2023 exam will be conducted between December 6 and December 14 at various exam centres. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the exam authority at the telephone number 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The testing agency released the exam city intimation slip for UGC NET 2023 on December 1 to facilitate the students in making travel plans toward the exam cities.