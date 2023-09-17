TS ICET Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result out on tsicet.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ICET Round 1 allotment result 2023 declared

TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the round one allotment result for Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) counselling today, September 17. Aspirants who have applied for the TS ICET round 1 counselling can check and download their allotment result through the official website-- tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to key in their login ID, TS ICET hall ticket number, password and date of birth to download the round 1 allotment letter. As per the counselling schedule, candidates who will be allotted seat can confirm their admission by making payment of the tuition fee and self-report for admission by September 20, 2023.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: How to Check

Aspirants can download their TS ICET Counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result by following the steps provided below.

Visit the official website-- tsicet.nic.in Go to the 'Candidates Login' section and key in the required details The TS ICET round 1 allotment result will appear on the screen Download the allotment letter and print a copy for future use

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The final phase of TS ICET counselling process will be on September 22, 2023. The second round allotment result will be declared on September 28. The sport admission for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be conducted on September 29, 2023.