RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 notification released: Apply online for 474 steno/personal assistant from Feb 29

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. Gr-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from February 29 to March 29. No application will be considered after the due date. The candidates will be able to access the online application form at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 474 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, and 280 are for the personal assistant grade 2 post. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Click on the SSO portal 'sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on 'apply online link' under the recruitment advertisement

Register yourself and create credentials

Login with the generated credentials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have completed the senior secondary exam from a recognized board or its equivalent exam and 'O' or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under the control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or a Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Computer operating and programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software certificate organized under National/State council or Vocational Training Scheme. or Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Computer application from a university established by the law in India or from an institution recognized by the government.

Age Limit -To be eligible for the position, the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for candidates from reserved categories. For more information, please refer to the official notification.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test.

Application Fee