RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: 216 vacancies notified, apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the recruitment process for the post of Programmer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 1. A total of 216 vacancies for programmer posts. While submitting the online applications, the general category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 600 and scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

The selection process involves a written test that carries two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper carries 100 marks. The duration of each paper is two hours. To pass the exam, the candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent marks overall in the exam. Candidates can check educational qualifications, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Eligibility criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess a qualification of B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications or MCA from a recognized University established by law in India or qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the government or M.Tech. degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics or Communications from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent. The candidate should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and Knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 21 years and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?