Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment list, seat matrix released at rajugneet2023.com

Image Source : RUHS COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, JAIPUR Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list uploaded

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023, Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment list: RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the second list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate counselling process. The board has also released the provisional seat matrix for round two along with the merit list which can be downloaded from the official website, rajugneet2023.com.

According to the schedule, the last date for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 was August 19. The provisional list of PwD category candidates have also been uploaded on the official website.

All those who are seeking admission in all government medical and dental colleges in the state are required to pay Rs. 10,000 (for unreserved category) and Rs. 5,000 (for reserved category), if they have shortlisted for the seat allotment. The candidates required to deposit Rs. 2 lakh for medical and Rs. 10,000 for dental in private colleges. The last date for submitting the security deposit is August 25.

The last date for choice filling and locking is August 25. The board will announce the second round seat allotments on August 28. Candidates can download Rajasthan NEET UG merit list 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023: How to download?