NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC begins online reporting against round 1 seat allotment, documents required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online reporting against the NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, July 30. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first allotment list can download their provisional allotment order and report online at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

The NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment letter is hosted on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will have the option to choose among, 'Accept' or 'Withdrawal' against the allotment made. Candidates who choose the 'accept' option against the seat allocation, they will have to report on the website of the allotted colleges online along with the required documents and have to confirm their joining by making payment of the admission fee

In case a candidate is not satisfied with the allotment result, s(he) can opt for either free exit or can give up-gradation willingness for NEET UG Counselling round 2 at the time of admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Reporting: Documents Required

NEET UG admit card 2023

NEET UG 2023 scorecard or rank letter.

Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and marksheet.

ID proof (Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs.

NEET UG allotment letter.

NEET UG Counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to 15 percent all India quota (AIQ), deemed/ central universities, all AIIMS Institutes and JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal) seats.