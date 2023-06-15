NEET UG 2023 final answer key released on neet.nta.nic.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 final answer key download

NEET UG 2023 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023). The candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2023 can check the final answer keys on the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2023 final answer key' It will take you to the PDF containing question wise answers Download and save NEET UG 2023 final answer key for future reference

NEET 2023: Overview

The testing agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 7, 2023 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.(IST) in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India. The exam in Manipur state for 8753 candidates at 34 centers located in 11 Cities was conducted on 06 June 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. The results for the same were announced on June 13, 2023.

This year, a total of 11.45 lakh candidates have qualified in the test which is an increase of 48 percent from the last year. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi secured All India Rank one in the medical entrance exam this year with a perfect score of 720.

