NEET UG 2023: More than 1,000 Delhi Students qualify medical test, Kejriwal says feat previously unimaginable

The National Testing Agency declared NEET UG 2023 results on June 13, 2023. According to the results, two students named Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarth have shared All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a 99.9999019 percentile score. This year, around 11.45 lakh students have qualified for the medical entrance exam. Today, June, 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students on Twitter which shows the number of qualified medical candidates has increased this year comparing the previous year's numbers.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this year, more than 1,000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Cheif Minister congratulated students, their parents, and teachers and said the feat could not have been imagined a few years back.

The number of qualified students from Delhi government schools has increased this year. According to the tally shared by the Chief Minister, a jump of over 40 percent can be seen with 1074 qualified candidates. In 2022, only 648 candidates from Delhi government schools qualified NEET. In 2021 and 2020, 496 and 569 candidates passed the exam respectively.

"Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers," Kejriwal tweeted.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7, 2023. More than, 80,000 MBBS seats will be filled this year in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

