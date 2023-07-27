NEET SS 2023 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET SS 2023 registration started

NEET SS 2023 registration, NEET SS 2023 registration link, NEET SS 2023 registration dates: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 today, July 27 at 3 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at https://natboard.edu.in from 27th July 2023 to 16th August 2023 (till 11:55 PM). The link to the registration window has been activated. Candidates can directly access to the registration window by clicking on the above link.

To apply for the exam, the candidate should be a postgraduate and having a degree of MD, MS, DNB, or its equivalent from a recognized institution. Their postgraduation should be completed on or before September 15, 2023. The candidate must also registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC). While submitting the applications, candidates will have to submit the registration proof at the test centre of the exam.

According to the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 9th and 10th September 2023 for different groups and the results will be declared by September 30th. The window for online application correction will start on August 19 and end on August 21. Candidates can check the easy steps below.

NEET SS 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET SS 2023' tab Click on the registration link Register yourself with the basic details such as registration id, password, etc Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit Take a printout of the NEET SS 2023 confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

NEET SS 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,250/-.

NEET SS 2023: What is the issuance date of admit cards?

The exam authority will issue the NEET SS 2023 admit cards on September 4 at the official website. Candidates have been advised to read the instructions carefully given on the admit card before appearing in the exam.