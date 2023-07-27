NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC to start registration process today at mcc.nic.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration today

NEET PG 2023 counselling, NEET PG 2023 counsellling registration: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will commence the online application procedure for NEET PG counselling 2023 today, July 27. All those who are seeking to take admission to the post graduation courses will have to first appear in the counselling process which is scheduled to be held from August 3 onwards. Before that, the students will have to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in. The registration process for round 1 will take place today at mcc.nic.in. The direct link to the application will be shared in due course of the time. The last date to register for the NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 is August 1 till 12 PM. The payment facility will be open until 8 PM on August 1.

The window for filling choices will open from July 28 to August 2 while the choice locking facility will begin at 3 PM on August 2 and end on August 2 at 11.55 PM while the choice facility will begin at 3 PM on August 2 and conclude at 11.55 PM on the same date.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register?

- Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

- Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration'

- It will take you to a new window where you need to register your self to generate login

- After registration, proceed with application process

- Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Schedule

The seat allotment process will be done between August 3 and 4. The results of the seat allotment will be out on August 5.

Students whose names will be mentioned in the first seat allotment result will be required to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 6. Students will have to report their allotted colleges between August 7 and 13. The verification process will take place from August 14 and 16.

The counselling process includes four rounds - round 1, round 2, round 3 and stray round. In each round, candidates will have to go through fresh registration, the choices made in the previous rounds will become null and void when registering for the subsequent round.