Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registrations for MBBS, BDS admission begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling today, July 25. Candidates willing to take admission in MBBS, BDS courses offered by the Tamil Nadu state medical colleges can fill in the online application form through the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

Candidates will be able to fill in the application form between July 25 and July 31, 2023. The seat allotment process will be held from August 1 to August 2 and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 3, 2023. Candidates can download the TN NEET UG Counselling round 1 provisional allotment order between August 4 and August 8 (5 PM). The last date for joining is August 8, 2023.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Candidates willing to participate in the TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 for the MBBS and BDS degree programmes are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for the Government quota and Rs 1,000 for the Management quota.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Provisional rank list OUT at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net

Click on the 'Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 registration' link

Complete the basic registration and fill in the application form as instructed

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application

Download and save the Tamil Nadu NEET UG application form for future reference.

Direct Link: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration