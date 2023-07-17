Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Provisional rank list OUT at tnmedicalselection.net

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list released

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has released the provisional rank list for state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling today, July 17. Candidates who registered for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the category-wise rank list through the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

The DMER Tamil Nadu has issued the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 rank list for all categories including government quota, management quota, and special categories. The rank list is comprised of details such as candidate’s rank, application number, NEET UG 2023 roll number, name, community, NEET UG score, and common rank.

The candidates who have been placed in the provisional rank list are required to appear in the online counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The complete schedule will be announced soon by the authorities on the official website.

How to Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rank List

Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net

Click on the link that reads, ‘provisional rank list for MBBS, BDS courses for 2023-24 session..’

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling provisional rank list will appear on the screen

Search your name in the list using the shortcut key, ctrl+f

Check the merit list and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link- Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rank List