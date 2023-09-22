NEET SS 2023 admit card to be out today at natboard.edu.in, Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET SS 2023 admit card releasing today, September 22

NEET SS 2023 admit card: The National Board of exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023. The admit cards for the said exam is scheduled to be out today, September 22. Candidates who applied for NEET SS 2023 exam will be able to download their call letters through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

In order to download the NEET SS 2023 admit card, the candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. For the convenience of the candidates, the easy steps to download NEET SS 2023 admit card is given below.

NEET SS 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET SS 2023 admit card

It will take you to the login window, where you need to enter the login details, such as your registration number, date of birth and others

NEET SS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download NEET SS 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

NEET SS 2023: Exam dates

According to the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty 2023 is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30 in two shifts: shift 1 from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., and shift 2 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, but later got deffered due to the G20 summit, which was held between September 8 and 10 in New Delhi.

Candidates who are appearing for the said exam have been advised to arrive at the exam center one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Once the entry is closed at the exam center, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. According to the schedule, a candidate appearing in the morning shift is required to report to the exam center by 7 a.m., and the entry will be closed at 8.30 a.m. Whereas those appearing in the afternoon shift are required to report to the exam center by 12 pm, and the entry will be closed by 1.30 pm. The results will be out on October 15.