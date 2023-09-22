DUSU election 2023: Voting begins for Delhi University Students' Union polls, results tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Voting begins for the day classes

DUSU elections 2023: Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election are being conducted by Delhi University after three years. The voting process for DUSU elections has started today, September 22. The voting process for the students who attends classes in the morning will cast their votes by 1 pm while the students of the evening classes will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. The counting of the votes will be taken up on Saturday, September 23.

After a hiatus of four years, DUSU elections are being conducted by Delhi University. The DUSU polls were last conducted in 2019. The election could not be conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022. Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students' body election this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts— president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

In 2019, ABVP had won three of the four seats in the DUSU polls. It is expected thtat around one lakh students will participate in the election process, which also acts as a stepping stone for budding politicians.

The DUSU is the main representative body for most Delhi University colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

(With PTI Inputs)