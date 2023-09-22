DUSU polls: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi University Students' Union polls: As the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is underway, the city traffic police issued an advisory and urged commuters to avoid certain routes for their convenience.

As per the advisory, there is no entry for commercial vehicles in the Delhi University area and the Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all motorists. "Today DUSU election is to be held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following routes for their convenience: There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in the Delhi University area and Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

Voting underway

Voting for the DUSU election is for the students of the day classes, whereas the students of the evening classes will cast their votes from 3 pm. The students of the day classes can cast their votes until 1 pm, while those from the evening classes will have time until 7:30 pm to cast their votes. The counting of votes will be taken up on Saturday.

The DUSU polls were last held in 2019. However, elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

24 candidates in fray

As many as 24 candidates are in the fray for the students' body election this time. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts in the DUSU election.

The ABVP had won three of the four seats in the 2019 DUSU polls.

