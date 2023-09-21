Dengue cases surge in Delhi NCR, prevention tips to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best prevention tips to follow to stay away from dengue.

Dengue cases have been on the rise in Delhi NCR, and it’s time to take action to prevent it. The number of confirmed cases reported in Delhi NCR this season has already crossed 300, and the numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks.

It is important to be aware of the preventive measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of contracting dengue. The first step is to protect yourself from mosquito bites, as mosquitoes are the main carriers of the virus. This can be done by covering your body with clothing while outdoors, using mosquito repellents, and regularly cleaning and draining any standing water around your home.

Another important way to prevent dengue is to get rid of any mosquito breeding grounds. This means eliminating standing water in flower pots, water cans, and any other areas where mosquitoes might lay eggs. Make sure all containers are tightly sealed or covered and emptied regularly. If you have any plants that need to be watered, use a drip irrigation system instead of hand watering.

It is also important to keep your surroundings clean. Unnecessary clutter and debris can provide a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Make sure to clean up any garbage or debris from around your home as soon as possible. If you have any outdoor plants or flowers, trim them regularly to remove any areas where mosquitoes may hide.

Finally, make sure to get vaccinated against dengue if you live in an area where it is prevalent. The dengue vaccine is available in many countries and can help protect you from the virus. However, even after vaccination, it is still important to follow the prevention tips discussed above.

Dengue can be a serious illness if left unchecked, so it is important to take preventive measures as soon as possible. Following these simple steps can help protect you and your family from contracting the virus. Stay safe and healthy!

Latest Health News