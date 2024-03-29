MHT CET 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test revised dates out for PCM, LLB and more, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MHT CET 2024 date out

The State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has announced the revised schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 for admission to various programs including PCB Group and PCM Group, LLB, and more. All those who are preparing to appear in the CET 2024 can check the revised schedule on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test revised dates for various courses

The exam for the PCB Group will be conducted from April 22 to 30, while the PCM Group exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to May 17. Earlier, the PCM course entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, and 16. According to the revised schedule, there will be no exam on May 5 due to NEET UG exams being scheduled across India and in a few cities abroad.

Along with MHT CET 2024 PCM, the cell has revised the exam dates for other courses as well. According to the revised schedule, the MAH-AAC CET is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, while the B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH-L.L.B. 5 Yrs. CET (Five Year Integrated Course) exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 18. The MH-Nursing CET will be conducted on May 24 and 25, MAH-BHMCT CET on May 22, and MAH-B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET on May 27 to 29.

However, the exam board has not yet announced the exam schedule of MH-DPN/PHN CET, MAH-PGP-CET/PGO-CET/M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET/M.Sc(P & O)-CET. The exam dates for these will be shared in due course of time. Candidates preparing for the said entrance exams are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'Change in schedule if any will be informed with sufficient notice to all concerned.

