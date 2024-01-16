MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB Registration to start today at mahacet.org, check how to fill application form

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MHT CET 2024 PCM PCB Registration today

MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB Registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the registration process for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) courses today, January 16. Students interested in applying for MHT CET entrance exam can submit their application forms by March 1. Candidates can submit their application forms at cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to register for MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB courses?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 registration for PCM, PCB groups'

It will take you to the login window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

On Successful registration, Enter your generated credentials such as registration number, password, and other details

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, and submit an application form

Take a printout of the Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 application form for future use

Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB groups application fee

Candidates from the general/unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 800 while the candidates belonging to the reserved category and PwD category would have to pay an amount of Rs. 600. The application fee can be paid online using a Credit/Debit card or internet banking. There is no facility to pay MHT CET application fees offline. According to an official announcement, the fee structure for Transgender and Orphan candidates will be the same as that for the Reserved category.

About the exam:

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. This exam is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education. Engineering and Pharmacy courses are mainly accounted for in this entrance exam.