Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 correction window begins tomorrow, Here's easy step

MHT CET 2024 correction: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will start the online correction window for the State Common Entrance Examination for Academic Year 2024-25 correction window tomorrow, March 19. Candidates who wish to make changes to the application form can do it through the official website, mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the facility to change the particulars in the application form will remain available from March 20 to March 22, 2024. The candidates can change errors in the application form by logging into their online application form.

MHT CET 2024 correction: How to register?

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on 'candidate's login'

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

The MHT CET 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Check MHT CET 2024 application form and make changes

Keep a copy of the MHT CET 2024 correction form for future use

MHT CET 2024: What can be edited in the application form?

Candidate's Name

Date of birth

Photograph

Signature

Change group.

Group Inclusions (with additional extended charges)

Documents Required

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of Birth proof

Address proof

Caste category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Scanned images of photograph and signature

Credit/Debit card or Internet banking details for fee payment

When will MAH-MHT CET 2024 exam be conducted?

MAH-MHT CET 2024 (PCM/PCB Group) exam is scheduled to be conducted in April 2024. The PCB group exam will be conducted between April 16 and 23 and PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to 30. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

