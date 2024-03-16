MH Nursing CET 2024 registration last date extended, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MH Nursing CET 2024 registration last date extended

MH Nursing CET 2024 registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date of MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration. All those who have yet not completed the application forms can submit their applications before the closure of application. According to the latest update, the candidates can now submit their application forms before March 31. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to above reffered notice the last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2024 was 15/03/2024. This office has received request from candidates and parents regarding extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give second extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024'.

MH Nursing CET 2024 registration fee

While submitting the application forms, it is necessary to remit the application fee. Candidates from open and EWS categories are required to remit an amount of Rs. 1000/- while the candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Upper age limit relaxed

This year, the council has relaxed the upper age limit for admission to ANM, GNM, B.Sc.(N), m.Sc.(N), PBB.Sc.(N), Post Basic Diploma, and Nurse Practitioner Programmes. As per the notification the upper age limit to apply for MH - Nursing CET is relaxed. Earlier, the maximum age for applying for the entrance examination was 35 years, and 40 years for those with disabilities.