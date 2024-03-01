Maharashtra CET 2024: Registration Date extended till March 15, age relaxation removed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra BSc Nursing Admission 2024 entrance exam registration date extended

Maharashtra BSc Nursing Admission 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Nursing. Candidates who are yet to submit their application forms can do so before March 15. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was February 29. As per the notice, the last date has been extended because of various requests received from the parents and students.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to above referred notice the last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2024 was 29/02/2024. This office has received request from candidates and parents regarding an extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give an extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024 as per the schedule given below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself

Once registration is done, log in to the account

Fill out the registration form carefully, make payment of application fees, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Along with the extension of the last date, the state Common Entrance Cell has released a notice regarding the upper age

limit relaxation for Nursing Programs. According to the latest notice, no upper age limit extension has been granted for Nursing Programmes. According to the official notification, the maximum age limit for applying to the MH - Nursing CET - 2024 is 35 years and 40 years for PWD candidates.

The notice reads, ' It is hereby notified that there will be no maximum/upper age limit for the admission to ANM, GNM, B.Sc.(N), m.Sc.(N), PBB.Sc.(N), Post Basic Diploma and Nurse Practitioner Programmes. Hence, as per the notification, the upper age limit to apply for MH - Nursing CET is relaxed.



