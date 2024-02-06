MAH MBA CET 2024 registration ends today for MBA, MCA, M.Ed and other courses, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH MBA CET 2024 registration ends today, February 7.

MAH MBA CET 2024 registration: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will close the registration window today for admission to the various postgraduate programmes including MBA/MMS/PGDM offered by over 300 B-Schools in the state. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the common entrance test scheduled to be held on March 9 and 10.

The registration schedule was announced on January 11 and the application process started on the same day. The MAH MBA CET 2024 registration process is online and the exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The last date for submission of application form is February 6, 2024.

What after registration process?

After the closure of the registration window, the application correction window will open in the third week of February 2024. After the completion of the application procedure, the exam body will conduct the entrance exam on March 9 and 10. The admit cards for the same will be released in the last week of February 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent. Candidates in their final year having a graduation degree are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the open category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200 whereas candidates from outside Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir Migrant candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000. The payment of applications will be made through internet payment, credit/debit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, or UPI.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the 'online systems'

Choose 'Candidate registration 2024-25 link'

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct application form link